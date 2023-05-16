Zoom to use Anthropic’s Claude AI to better its customer service

Video conferencing platform Zoom announced that it’s partnering with Anthropic, the AI startup behind Claude AI, to integrate the AI Chatbot into its productivity platform.

This comes soon after Microsoft announced AI-powered features for its Microsoft Teams video conferencing platform.

As reported by VentureBeat, Zoom aims to use Anthropic’s Claude AI to first “evolve its omnichannel contact center offerings,” before moving on to other parts of the platform.

The company will use Claude to better its customer agent experience for users. For example, it will be able to understand what the customer is looking for from their input, and guide them accordingly.

“Anthropic’s Constitutional AI model is primed to provide safe and responsible integrations for our next-generation innovations, beginning with the Zoom Contact Center portfolio,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “With Claude guiding agents toward trustworthy resolutions and powering self-service for end users, companies will be able to take customer relationships to another level.”

The company also plans to use Claude to provide the right resources to its agents, helping them deliver an improved customer service experience for users. A Zoom spokesperson also told VentureBeat that Claude’s capabilities will be added to Team Chat, Meetings, Phone and Whiteboard, but specific details were not shared.

Source: Zoom Via: VentureBeat