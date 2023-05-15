Facebook bug sends automatic friend requests to unknown users

A recent Facebook bug might have automatically sent friend requests from your account to people you might not know.

If you tapped on an unknown user’s profile, Facebook would automatically send that person a friend request, as shared by Engadget.

In a statement given to The Daily Beast, Meta apologized and said that it had fixed the bug. “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

It’s currently unknown since when the bug has been active, though users have been rightfully confused since its appearance, with some even jokingly calling it the end of stalking.

Meta initiated a major round of layoffs back in November 2022, resulting in approximately 11,000 jobs being lost. Roughly five months in, the Facebook owner planned a fresh round of layoffs with ‘thousands‘ of employees losing their jobs. Meta expanded in an unsustainable manner during the pandemic. It hired over 27,000 employees in 2020 and 2021, and 15,344 in 2022. That’s more than 42,000 new employees over the course of three years, many of whom were laid off in November and March to bring the company’s spending back to a sustainable level.

However, similar to bugs over at Twitter, the Facebook bug’s appearance is an indication that the platform is not being coded particularly well.

To check if you’ve inadvertently sent friend requests to people, head to the ‘Friends’ tab on the Facebook app and tap on ‘See All’ on the top right. Tap on the three dots on the top right and then tap on ‘View Sent Requests.’

Source: The Daily Beast Via: Engadget