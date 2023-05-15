Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

Now that the Leafs are out, yet again. Perhaps it’s time to reconnect with some good shows or movies. Check out these deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks – now on sale for up to 40 percent off.
Here are the deals:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device (includes TV controls) for $54.99 (save 27%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $49.99 (save $17%)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $39.99 (save 11%)
- Fire TV Cube for $169.99 (save 11%)
Source: Amazon Canada