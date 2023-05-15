Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

Now that the Leafs are out, yet again. Perhaps it’s time to reconnect with some good shows or movies. Check out these deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks – now on sale for up to 40 percent off.

Here are the deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada