Best Buy’s Weekend 50 sale: Gaming peripherals, treadmills, laptop sleeves and more

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Weekend 50’ sale with 50 products up to 50 percent off.

The sale goes live on Saturday, May 13th, and ends on Sunday, May 14th.

Check out some products from the sale below:

Razer 12-inch USB LED Ring Light for PC and Mobile Streaming – Black: $29.99 (save $60)

Ooma 11-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2: $139.99 (save $260)

Modal Folio Case for iPad (10th Generation) – Black: $19.99 (save $25)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

Insignia FlexView 8-inch Universal Folio Case – Black: $19.99 (save $20)

Insignia 13-inch Laptop Sleeve – Black/Grey: $19.99 (save $20)

Modal Chevron 16-inch Laptop Sleeve – White/Grey: $19.9 (save $20)

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill: $499.97 (save $500)

NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE9i Elliptical: $499.97 (save $500)

Casio Neo Punk G-Shock 49mm Women’s Chronograph Sport Watch – Pink/Grey/Metalic Purple: $99.97 (save $75)

Corsair K55 Pro Lite RGB Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $59.99 (save $15)

AVerMedia 1080p HD Webcam (PW315): $79.99 (save $20)

Find all Weekend 50 deals here. The sale ends on Sunday, May 14th.

