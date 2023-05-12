Chatr offering 6GB of bonus data for four months on select plans

Rogers flanker brand Chatr is now offering up to 6GB of bonus data/mo for four months on nationwide prepaid service plans.

Chatr Mobile has plans for both 3G and 4G talk & text plans, with all including call display, call forwarding, and group calling.

Until May 15th, users can get 6GB of bonus data on 3G and 4G plans starting at $35/mo up to $70/mo for unlimited Canada/US Talk and Data at speeds up to 100 Mbps.

The same deal applies to 4G plans, which start at $35/mo and go up to $75/mo. The deals are eligible with activations and auto-pay until May 15th. The 6GB of bonus data includes a 2GB auto-pay bonus, so users are really only getting 4GB of extra data.

Chatr has confirmed in the finer print that unused data does not roll over into the next month and that overages and data roaming rates apply where applicable. It also notes that the data bonus will expire if a user’s account becomes inactive or the plan is changed before the end of the 4-month period.

The full details of Chatr’s latest deals can be found here. Residents of Quebec can find out what deals are available in their province here.