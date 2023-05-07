Google recently announced the Pixel Fold just days before its predicted debut at Google I/O on May 10th.

Through a tweet by @madebygoogle, the company’s latest foldable was officially revealed, albeit without a confirmed list of specs.

With the Pixel Fold officially revealed, let’s take a look at some of the rumoured specs of one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the year.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech reported the Pixel Fold will cost roughly $1,799 USD (approximately $2,436 CAD) for the 256GB model and $1,919 USD (approximately $2,598 CAD) for the 512GB model, putting the phone at a pretty hefty price.

Aesthetics-wise, the foldable is rumoured to come in ‘Chalk’ and ‘Obsidian,’ with the latter only being available on the 512GB model.

Not one to shy away from camera quality, the handset is also suggested to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The outer selfie camera isn’t looking too shabby either, with talk of a 9.5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture set to feature on the front.

The phone also allegedly combines 12GB of RAM, a Tensor G2, and the Titan M2 security chip. Although little has been revealed about the phone’s battery size, it’s been said it’ll be smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cell.

Visually, the Fold is also set to impress, with talks suggesting an FHD+ OLED display with a 2,092 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The foldable display is also thought to feature ultra-thin glass protected by plastic.

To sign up and learn more about the Pixel Fold, head over to the Google Store. It’s currently unclear if the device will come to Canada.

With all of this in mind, are you excited for Google’s Pixel Fold and do you plan to buy one?

Image credit: Google

Source: @madebygoogle, Front Page Tech