Motorola’s new Edge+ (2023) and Moto G 5G are battery powerhouses

Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge+ 2023, the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus. Unfortunately, Canadians won’t be able to get their hands on the stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus. However, we’ll still have access to the Edge+ and the G 5G.
Moto G 5G
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Display
6.5”, HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 120Hz refresh rate
6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 165Hz display, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Processor
Snapdragon 480+
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
4GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
64GB, 128GB (expandable)
256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
163.94 x 74.98 x 8.39mm
161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm
Weight
189g
203g
Rear Facing Camera
48-megapixel + 2-megapixel (macro)
50-megapixel (primary) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide, macro) + 12-megapixel (portrait telephoto, 2x zoom)
Front Facing Camera
8-megapixel
60-megapixel
OS
Android 13
Android 13
Battery
5,000mAh
5,100mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/5G
LTE/5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
May 25, 2023
Misc
Colours: Harbour Gray, Ink Blue
Colours: Interstellar Black
The Motorola Edge+ 2023 sports a quad-curved endless edge supported by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 6.7-inch display features an FHD+ resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR+ and Dolby Vision.
There’s also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, Android 13, and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The smartphone features IP68 water and dust resistance and comes in Interstellar Black with an awesome-feeling velvet anti-glare glass that’s fingerprint and smudge-proof.
The Edge+ also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide capable of macro shots, a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto portrait camera for improved portrait photography and a 60-megapixel selfie camera.
Additionally, the device offers Portrait Video and Autofocus traction in video mode. And it has a massive 5,100mAh battery that Motorola claims can last two days on a single charge.
This handset launches in Canada on May 25th, with pre-orders opening on May 19th for $1,299.
On the other hand, the Moto G 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, stereo speakers and a headphone jack. Expect a 48-megapixel primary camera with quad-pixel technology for larger pixels that can capture more light in low-light situations. Alongside that, there’s the Macro 2-megapixel camera for close-up shots. For selfies, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel sensor.
Further, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, a notable feature for a budget handset. It features a Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. It’s worth noting that this device lacks NFC.
This smartphone comes in ‘Ink Blue’ and ‘Harbour Gray’ and will launch in the coming months in Canada on Motorola’s website. It’s currently unknown how much the device will cost in Canada. In the U.S., this handset costs $249 USD (roughly $337 CAD), so we should expect it come in that price range.
For more on Motorola’s Edge+ (2023), check out my hands-on with the smartphone.