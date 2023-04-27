Google rolls out podcasts on YouTube Music for iOS and web users

Google has announced that YouTube Music on the web and the YouTube Music app for iOS devices now offer podcasts natively.

The update, which is rolling out now, allows users of the main YouTube app to continue listening to podcasts directly on the YouTube Music app.

Podcasts on YouTube Music are accessible on-demand, offline, and can be listened to in the background or while casting, with options to swap between audio and video versions. The podcast feature is available through the Home tab by tapping on the Podcasts section at the top of the screen. Users can use the Explore feature to find popular podcasts based on categories, which include gaming, music, true crime, comedy, health and fitness, business and society and culture.

Google has made it clear that podcasts on YouTube Music are free and do not require a Premium subscription. However, it’s worth noting that Canadians would have to wait a little bit until they can start using the feature.

Currently, podcasts on YouTube Music are limited to the United States, though Google is planning to expand access to other regions in the future.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google Via: MacRumors