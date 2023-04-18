Elon Musk hints at starting his own AI company dubbed ‘TruthGPT’

In an effort to challenge OpenAI and Google AI, Elon Musk has stated that he’s looking to create his own artificial intelligence company as a third option for users.

During an interview with Fox News, the current Twitter CEO insinuated that he would want to name the company “TruthGPT,” a bit of a jab toward OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT. The name would go hand-in-hand with Musk’s goal for the site, stating that he wishes to create a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

He added that the potential chatbot would hopefully do more good than harm, which isn’t frightening at all.

The multi-billionaire also accepted the fact that his future project would be at a disadvantage due to “starting late,” but that’s only if he actually goes through with his plans.

Although it’s easy to write these claims off as nothing more than one of Musk’s hypothetical ventures, he recently signed paperwork for the business X.AI Corp. This, along with hiring researchers from DeepMind for an upcoming Twitter AI project and purchasing around 10,000 GPU’s, could indicate the start of the CEO’s journey into the AI space.

Musk stated that the reason behind the potential venture stems from his concern for humanity at the hands of AI. An interesting reason considering his earlier support of OpenAI, helping the project get off the ground in 2015 before removing himself from the project following a disagreement with CEO Sam Altman.

Despite it still being unclear exactly how his AI plans will carry over to Twitter, Musk suggested a feature that would allow users to encrypt their messages would be coming soon.

This will be great. Coming soon. Maximum protection for users. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

Even with the CEO’s plans being relatively vague so far, don’t be surprised if we see Musk take a swing at starting up his own AI company or, at the very least, implementing a similar model on Twitter.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Fox News Via: Engadget