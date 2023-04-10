AirTag helps recover stolen E-bike from thief’s apartment

The AirTag, Apple’s small tracking device, has proven to be useful for finding lost items but also for recovering stolen ones. Just last week, we reported a story where a San Antonio man used his AirTag to track a stolen truck.

Now, A family in California has used the AirTag to track down their $3,000 USD (about $4,065 CAD) e-bike that was stolen in March, and confronted the thief at his apartment.

Johnny Ehrman of Orange County relied on her e-bike for daily transportation to work, school, and other places. She was devastated when she discovered that her e-bike was stolen. “I drive like 12 miles a day,” Ehrman told Fox 11 LA (via AppleInsider). “I was sobbing outside my workplace. I actually had some of my coworkers be like, What’s happening? Where is your bike?”

Fortunately, Ehrman had an AirTag attached to her bike. The $39 tracker uses ultra-wideband technology to share its location, which can be seen on the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. After reporting the theft to the police, Ehrman and her family used the Find My app on their iPhone to locate the AirTag and the e-bike at an apartment near their home.

David Ehrman, Johnny’s father, decided to take matters into his own hands and went to the apartment to retrieve the e-bike. “I yelled, ‘Dude I am grabbing my daughters bike,’ boom and I hightailed right out of there,” David said. “The dude just stood there with the look on his face like I’ve never seen anyone with that look.”

“I think the look was shock.” he added “Like ‘How did you get my location?'”

It’s worth noting that it is important to wait for the police in such matters. While AirTag can be an effective tool for locating stolen items, it is crucial to exercise caution and leave any confrontations to the professionals. While this confrontation did not get heated, last week’s stolen truck confrontation turned deadly.

