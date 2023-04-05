OpenAI’s ChatGPT is able to generate free product keys for a Windows operating system (OS), first shared by Gizmodo.

The OS in question is Windows 95, which, as the name suggests, was released in 1995.

When asking the chatbot to simply “generate a valid Windows 95 key,” ChatGPT said that it couldn’t do so, and activation keys must be purchased from the software vendor. However, YouTuber Enderman knew that Windows 95 keys use parameters like a set of ordinal numbers and other randomized numerals.

By asking ChatGPT to generate a random string of 20 characters with the specific parameters, Enderman was able to essentially force ChatGPT to generate a Windows 95 product key. The prompt could generate a working key in every 30 attempts.

Enderman didn’t ask ChatGPT to generate a Windows key, and instead, produced a sequence of characters that satisfied all the criteria of a Windows key.

According to Gizmodo, Enderman ran the prompt on both, OpenAI’s older GPT-3 language model and the newer GPT-4 model. The newer model was able to generate more keys than GPT-3.

“I believe it’s a good thing, and companies like Microsoft shouldn’t ban users for abusing their Bing AI or nerf its capabilities,” said Enderman. “Instead, they should reward active users for finding such exploits and selectively mitigate them. It’s all part of AI training, after all.”

Source: Enderman, Via: Gizmodo