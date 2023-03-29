Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [March 30 – April 5]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

LIMITED-TIME OFFER. Discover speed, entertainment and security. $134.89/mo.

Save $230 on the Google Pixel Watch when you purchase select Google phones in store.

Save up to $240 on any internet package when you activate a mobility plan at the same time

Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans and 100MB bonus with $25 prepaid plan. Limited-time offer: get the third month free. Activate by April 3.

Ongoing deals:

Get Samsung Galaxy Buds2 . Available when you purchase select Samsung phones with SmartPay.

Get the latest phones for $0 down. Plus, save up to $800 when you trade in your current phone.

Save up to $1,900 when you bring 3 lines to Canada’s best 5G network.

Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 25 and Ultimate 25, 40 & 60 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 50, Ultimate 100 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Get an unlimited plan including 25GB of shareable data for $85/mo in main regions, for $75/mo in MB & SK and 10GB for $55/mo in QC.

Save $20/mo for every member you add to your account.

Buy a new phone online and save $50

Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch

Various phone accessories on sale

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Eligible Fido mobile customers enjoy Fido Roam day (based on Eastern Time) between March 6 – 31, 2023. Limited time offer: Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $540 in savings! New customers only! ON Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $73/mo! Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans. TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account. One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.



New deals:

Trade in an eligible device for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra, with selected 24-month plans, and get up to $350 in credit.

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, get an iPhone SE at only $10 per month with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

70% off iPhone 13! For a limited time, get an iPhone 13 at only $12 per month with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

A Motorola phone starting at only $1.75/month.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Online only for a limited time! Save $240 over 24 months on $60/20 GB plan when you bring your own phone.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time

Ongoing deals:

Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $770 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans.

Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans.

Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro 512GB or put $360 down. Certain conditions apply.

Enjoy 1 Roam Like Home day free between March 6 – 31, 2023 on an eligible postpaid wireless plan. Plus, get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost with the Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo in QC or $65/mo in other regions for 25GB.

Get the Google Pixel 7 Series starting at $3.63/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device after 2 years.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Get 40GB to share for just $52.50/mo per line in QC or 50GB to share for just $70/mo per line in other regions.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 20 GB in QC or $55/mo per line with 25 GB in other regions.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $60/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

New deals:

Save up to $1,158 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Ongoing deals:

Get a 3GB data bonus recurring for 12 months, on new activations on any 30-day prepaid plan $40 or more.

Get up to $988 in savings plus bonus Galaxy Buds2 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offer: get 40GB for $55/mo in Quebec or 100GB for $65/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Save up to $1,791 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back, when you trade in an eligible device.

Enjoy up to 15% off on like-new select devices. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront plus tax. Get your new tablet for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month.

Get up to 20% off on the latest accessories for your smartphone, tablet and more.

Join the TELUS Privilege program and you could win a 24-month lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, plus $1,500 towards the purchase of a charging station. Until June 28, 2023 (Only in Quebec).

Double your data for only $10 extra per month. Enjoy unlimited talk, text and get 50GB of high-speed data for $95 per month (Excluding QC).

Save big and get 25GB of CAN-U.S. data for $70 per month, it’s only $5 more per month compared to the 25GB nationwide plan (Only in Quebec).

Get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra. Certain conditions apply.

Get Stream+ for as low as $18 per month. Add Stream+ while activating or renewing an Unlimited 5G+ plan and save $10 per month for one year.

Save up to $870 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back.

Get up to $1,331 off Google Pixel 7 Pro with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for just $3 per month with TELUS Easy Payment and enjoy low monthly prices with Bring-It-Back.

Get the Google Pixel 6a and save up to $670 with Bring-It-Back.

Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, get 15GB of data for only $40

For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15 percent of it back in points.

Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.

Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.

Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay

Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays

Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

Ongoing deals:

Exclusive offer for Quebec: Get 5GB of bonus data on the $35 plan on your second-anniversary date.

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on all talk, text & data 3G and 4G plans and 500MB bonus data with autopay on $25/mo plan.

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan along with one month’s fee in credit

Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

New deals:

Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Now only $20/mo.

Get one month free with any prepaid plan. Get your SIM card online and activate within 30 days to get the offer. Offer ends April 3rd.

Ongoing deals:

Save 65% off the Samsung Galaxy A53 with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Plus free Galaxy Buds2 when you shop online.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra and get up to $800 in trade-in credits when you trade in any Samsung Galaxy S, Note or Z series.

Get free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase select Samsung Galaxy devices.

Get an additional 3GB of bonus data per month, on the 15GB and 20GB plans. Now 18GB for $45/mo and 23GB for $50/mo (Only in Quebec).

Online Exclusive: Get a credit of $10/mo for 24 months on the 20GB or 30GB plans when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).

Get 12GB for $40/mo when you bring your own phone in QC.

Save up to 95% on select certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.

Online exclusive: Double your data! Get 20GB for $60/mo (includes Bonus 10GB) or 30GB for $65/mo (includes Bonus 15GB) with a new activation (Excluding QC).

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $26/mo in QC or from $33/mo in other regions.

Get 50% off on select Unlimited Internet plans. Based on a $40/mo credit on a 50 Mbps plan or a $45/mo credit on a 100 Mbps plan, for 12 months (ON).

Get the Pixel 6a for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Now only $10/mo.

Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $73/mo. based on a monthly credit for 12 months (ON).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Purchase the Motorola Edge 2022 on Sweet Pay™ and receive a pair of Motorola Verve Buds 120 True Wireless Headset.

100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.

GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. Includes $5/mo. credit for 12 months. With Digital Discount. New Prepaid lines only.

Ongoing deals:

Limited time Offer (Bring your own phone) : Get 10GB of data for $35/mo, 20GB for $40/mo and 30GB for $45/mo Includes up to a $10/mo. credit for 24 months.

Get an unlimited plan with 20GB of fast LTE data for only $40/mo.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 1 Gig plan and get this special deal.

Save up to $100 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular).

Save 50% off the Galaxy Watch5 or Watch5 Pro when you purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device.

Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $5/month for 24 months when you select a totalSHARE Canada & U.S. or VIP 35 unlimited plan.

Save $10/mo. for 6 months on Talk + Text + Data 50 or Complete 95.

Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.

Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, add Mobile to your bundle and save $20/mo.

Save up to $3000 when you bundle with Family Share plans.

Order your Bundle online and get a $100 welcome credit.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.

Get a $50 welcome credit when you order Internet online

Buy Mobile online and get a $100 welcome credit & free shipping

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Get any from the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series and receive up to $800 when you combine your trade-in bonus and the trade-in value of your eligible smartphone.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.

Save $5/mo when you sign-up for an Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan with included roaming data.

Plans from $0/mo. Bring your device & number to Shaw Mobile for brighter savings.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and Fibre + Internet & Mobile and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days

New deals:

$25 off any phone with purchase of a $50 top up

Free $25 account bonus with purchase of $100 top up

New deals:

Get your third month of service FREE. Find it on the gift card rack in grocery stores. Offer ends April 5.

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

New deals:

Say hello to spring and get one month of free service after 2 months of service.

Ongoing deals:

Stay in touch with friends and family for just $5/mo.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

