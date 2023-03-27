MultiVersus Open Beta to go offline on June 25

Warner Bros. (WB) free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus, featuring Warner Bros. characters such as Superman, Batman, Shaggy and Tom & Jerry, rolled out its first open beta back in July 2022.

Now, eight months in, the open beta is being shut down, and the game is going temporarily offline. Warner Bros. and game developer Player First Games are taking MultiVersus offline ahead of a planned relaunch in early 2024.

As shared by DigitalTrends, the game has lost steam. It experienced a significant drop in its active player base in 2023, with a 99 percent decrease reported at one point. As a result, the developers are taking the game offline while they work towards an official release for the title, with game director Tony Huynh explaining the move in a video FAQ.

“There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements,” said Huynh in the video. “We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game … As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.”

MultiVersus will be taken offline on June 25th, 2023. It’s worth noting that those who have already downloaded the game can still play it offline.

Whatever progress you’ve made in the open beta version of the title will roll over to the official release, including purchases and game and battle pass progression. Further, in order to compensate for the open beta’s shutdown, MultiVersus’ Season 2 battle pass has been extended until March 25th. Users can also purchase Gleamium, the in-game currency, until April 4th.

Source: MultiVersus Via: DigitalTrends