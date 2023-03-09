Realme C55 features an iPhone 14 Pro-like ‘Dynamic Island’ called the ‘Mini Capsule’

Realme has revealed a new smartphone that replicates the iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island.’ The Realme C55 has been officially unveiled in Indonesia with a Dynamic Island-like feature called “Mini Capsule.”

Unlike Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, the Realme C55 has a centre hole-punch camera but extends to a pill shape. So far, the only available animation shows SuperVOOC charging and battery information in the pill. According to 9to5Google, other information that appears on the Mini Capsule includes daily step count and data usage.

Developers must tune their apps to work with Realme to provide more integration, according to Realme. It’s cool to see an Android device copying the Dynamic Island in a unique way, and it will be interesting to see if this becomes a design trend in the industry.

That handset also features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, the Realme C55 won’t officially come to Canada given Realme’s devices aren’t officially sold here, so we won’t be able to test out this ‘Mini Capsule.’

Via: 9to5Google