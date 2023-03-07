Xbox reveals new ‘Velocity Green’ wireless controller, available now

Xbox has announced a brand new ‘Velocity Green’ wireless controller.

As the month of March begins, Xbox is ringing in the spring months with a fresh new green controller. The colour is bold and punchy, joining the catalogue of colourful controllers alongside ‘Shock Blue,’ ‘Pulse Red,’ ‘Deep Pink,’ and ‘Electric Volt.’



The Velocity Green controller boasts the design and aesthetics of the standard Xbox Wireless controller. Players can access the hybrid D-pad, textured grips and back case. The new Xbox Wireless Controllers, which debuted alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S, also include the Share button. The Velocity Green colour model is no different.

The new Xbox wireless controller is compatible with Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

March is the month of St. Patrick’s Day as well. To celebrate the season of green, Xbox is also launching the Xbox Icon Collection Velocity Green Hoodie on the Xbox Gear Shop. The hoodie includes the Xbox logo on the front and a small four-leaf clover sewn into the sleeve. Preorders for this piece of gear are available now.

Last month Xbox announced its out-of-this-world ‘Stellar Shift Special Edition’ controller.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green is available to order now from the Microsoft Store for $74.99.



Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox