Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win begins, requires Tim Hortons app

The Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win season is a Canadian staple. However, in recent years, the coffee house has adopted a digital approach to its promo, and this year is no different.

Roll Up to Win returns but requires participants to use the Tim Hortons app or their Tims Rewards card when scanning for Tims Rewards.

Roll Up to Win kicks off today and runs through April 2. This year, Tim Hortons states participants have the chance to win “cars, getaways, gift cards, millions of coffee and food prizes.” On top of this array of prizes, Tim Hortons is also putting a daily jackpot of $10,000 on the line.

In order to participate, Canadians must purchase an eligible item at Tim Hortons. This includes select hot and cold beverages, as is tradition. However, Tim Hortons also includes select breakfast items as part of this promo. On top of that, lunch and dinner options are new additions this year; items like Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls are now eligible for one Roll each.

Participants must have an active account on the Tim Hortons mobile app on iOS and Android. Additionally, an extra bonus roll is available when placing a mobile order. However, one eligible Roll Up to Win item must be in their cart.

Prizes available to win this year include:

$10,000 in American Express® prepaid cards – 35 daily jackpot prizes to be won

2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline – 15 to be won

Universal Parks & Resorts 4-Day/3-Night Vacation for four at your choice of either Universal Studios

Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort – 5 to be won

6 Night Vacation at any Hilton hotel – 10 to be won

JOURNIE $1,000 Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won

Xbox Series S Console – 40 to be won

The Bay $100 e-Gift Card – 50 to be won

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® – 150 to be won

2 Night Weekend Getaway at any Hilton hotel – 150 to be won

Benchmark 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone – 250 to be won

Chilly Moose 25L Ice Box Cooler – 300 to be won

$300 PKG Carry Goods Sitewide Gift Card – 300 to be won

Skullcandy SLYR® Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – 500 to be won

Skullcandy Dime® 2 True Wireless Earbuds – 500 to be won

Home Hardware $100 eGift Card – 750 to be won

Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

$100 Rakuten Cash Back – 1,000 to be won

1-Year Subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won

$100 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

6 Months of $0 Voilà Delivery or Pickup Fee Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

$10 Off a Tim Hortons Product at Voila.ca Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

$10 Off at M&M Food Market Voucher – 2,500 to be won

$50 Rakuten Cash Back – 4,000 to be won

$5 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,000 to be won

$40 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won

3-Month Spotify Premium Subscription –6,673 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 10,000 to be won

$25 Rakuten Cash Back – 20,000 to be won

$25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won

4-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 50,000 to be won

The Bay $10 Promotional e-Gift Card – 100,000 to be won

$50 Off at ChillyMoose.ca – 100,000 to be won

$5 Off on the Cineplex Store® – 100,000 to be won

$10 Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won

SN Now 6-month Standard Subscription – 100,000 to be won

SN Now 6-month Premium Subscription – 100,000 to be won

6-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 200,000 to be won

14-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 250,000 to be won

50% off Tim Hortons Collection on PKGShop.com – 300,000 to be won

3-Month Subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won

$15 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 300,000 to be won

5¢/L discount on your next 100L of gas with Journie Rewards – 500,000 to be won

$10 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 500,000 to be won

Tims Donut prizes – more than 1.7 million to be won

Tims Rewards points prizes – over 4 million prizes to be won

Tims Coffee prizes – more than 11 million to be won

On top of announcing the new season of Roll Up to Win, Tim Hortons announces the ‘Roll Up Capitals of Canada’. Nine “capitals” have been revealed. The company claims that each one has shown to have won the most prizes per capita.

The list includes Gander, Newfoundland., Summerside, P.E.I., Sydney, Nova Scotia., Gatineau, Quebec, Woodstock, Ontario, Selkirk, Manitoba, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Lloydminster, Alberta., and Langley, B.C. However, it’s Miramichi, New Brunswick that has top honours. With a population of 18,000, there have been two winners who have won an SUV in the past.

The Tim Hortons app has faced scrutiny recently as it was discovered that it collected the data of users without their consent. A class-action lawsuit was filed and the company ultimately offered customers a free beverage and baked good as compensation.

Source: Tim Hortons