OnePlus 11 concept phone with LED light design teased

Shenzhen-based company OnePlus is teasing its new smartphone with a design element that makes it stand apart from its competition. The OnePlus 11 Concept has been revealed by the company, with an imminent full-scale announcement coing soon.

While the OnePlus 11 has already been in the hands of consumers, many consider it a safe entry into the company’s portfolio. It’s said to provide many innovations that keep it competitive in the market. However, some believe it doesn’t elevate itself above the OnePlus 10T or 10 Pro. However, OnePlus appears to be changing that. The new Concept phone comes with a Nothing Phone 1-like “flowing back” design comprised of LED lighting.

This unique design seems to indicate OnePlus is leaning heavily into the PC gaming pool for design aesthetics. Based on early images revealed by the company, the OnePlus 11 Concept has a winding blue LED light covering its rear. The light then circles around the camera module. This is all encased in a unibody glass design. The company also says that the lights “show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels.”

Folding in design aspects that mirror a gaming PC could attract the eyes of those beyond One Plus 11 users. An LED lighting array could pair well with the device’s 6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display. Additionally, the device offers a 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

If you’re eager to learn more, OnePlus will debut more details on the device during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona on February 27th.

Image credit: OnePlus

Via: Engadget