New Super Mario Bros. trailer is a plumbing commercial

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s latest trailer is out now… well, sort of.

A new 31-second-long commercial featuring Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) promotes their plumbing business. “Oh we’re the Mario brothers and plumbing’s a game, we’re not like the others who get all the fame. When your sink is in trouble, you could call us on the double, we’re faster than the others, you’ll be hooked on the brothers.”

“Thank you Super Mario Bros., it seems like the only thing you haven’t drained is my bank account,” says a satisfied customer towards the end of the ad. There’s also a mock website, with satisfied, and some unsatisfied customer testimonials, and career opportunities. Additionally, by dialling 929-55-MARIO (929-556-2746), you can reach Super Mario Bros. Plumbing. Once dialed, you’ll hear Luigi himself telling you to text on the same phone number for any plumbing needs. The number is U.S.-based, so don’t call it if your mobile plan doesn’t support international calling. Or…call on it, if you really need ‘well-qualified’ plumbers to do the job.

Image credit: Illumination

Source: Illumination