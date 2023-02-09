Scalpers charge $400 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector’s edition

The just-revealed collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom quickly sold out, so naturally, scalpers are taking advantage of the situation.

Retailing for $174.99 CAD, the package includes a physical copy of the game, an artbook with concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconoart steel poster and four pin badges. Considering the game has an unusual $90 price tag, this means the extra goodies effectively cost an additional $85.

In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12. Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/2Rs4w6oROG — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) February 8, 2023

However, scalpers are now charging as much as $400 CAD. A quick look at eBay Canada shows multiple listings for around $400, with a few in the $300 to $400 range (before shipping). Of course, it’s not uncommon for collector’s editions to sell out, especially for something as beloved as Zelda, but it’s still unfortunate for those who wanted it.

Your best course of action is to follow Twitter accounts like @Lbabinz, who will regularly tweet when the collector’s editions and other hot products go up for regular price at retailers like Amazon.

As previously mentioned, Tears of the Kingdom generated a lot of buzz this week for costing $90, $10 more than any other Switch game. Nintendo didn’t explain why Tears of the Kingdom justifies a higher cost, simply claiming the $90 price tag will only happen on a “case-by-case basis” going forward.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: The Gamer