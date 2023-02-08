Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date revealed

After an indefinite delay early last year, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp finally has a release date.

Announced as a part of today’s Nintendo Direct, the game will officially hit store shelves on April 21.

The remake of the classic tactics titles was shelved last March, citing “recent world events” for the push. While never explicitly said, it was assumed that the push came because of war breaking out in Ukraine.

Now after a year’s delay the games are finally ready to see the light of day!

See the full trailer below:

https://youtu.be/AF6n9-bqV8g