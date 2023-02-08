Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [February 9 – February 15]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New Deals:

Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 20 and Ultimate 40 & 60 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 45, Ultimate 60 & 100 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Get an unlimited plan including 25GB of shareable data for $85/mo in main regions, for $75/mo in MB & SK and 10GB for $55/mo in QC.

Ongoing deals:

Bell is the first Canadian carrier to offer prepaid eSIM activations online when you bring your own phone.

Get 10GB of unlimited data for $55/mo in MB, SK & main regions

Save $20/mo for every member you add to your account.

Buy a new phone online and save $50

Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network1 and get a credit of up to $240 per line.

Save $25/mo for every team member you add on your account

Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans and 100MB bonus with $25 prepaid plan

Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch

Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Various phone accessories on sale

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save $120 in bill credits! Enjoy a $10/mo. discount for 12 months on plans starting at $55/mo (after Automatic Payments Discount) when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $73/mo! Save $120 in bill credits! Enjoy a $10/mo. discount for 12 months on plans starting at $55/mo when you bring your own phone! Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans. TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account. One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.



Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S23 series device and get a free storage-capacity upgrade. Plus, save up to $1,000 with the Take-back Credit and trade-in credit.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Save $30 per month by pairing two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and an Internet service into one account.

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get double its storage capacity at no extra cost and save up to $1,000 with the Take-back Credit and the trade-in credit.

Ongoing deals:

Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Complete your order online and get $100 in savings on plans $45 and up. That’s an exclusive $50 bill credit + $50 connection fee waived.

Ongoing deals:

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan.

Get bonus 2GB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $30/mo plans and up

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time

New deals:

Valentine’s day offer: Get 2 lines on a Rogers Infinite plan for an average of $57.50/mo per line and share 50GB of data in QC or for an average of $70/mo per line and share 35GB of data in other regions.

Valentine’s day offer: Add your loved ones to your Rogers Infinite plan and get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $0/mo for 24 months if you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (or put $360 down). Certain conditions apply.

Valentine’s day offer: Trade in an eligible iPhone 12 or put $480 down and get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $11.74/mo for 24 months on select plans. Certain conditions apply.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo in QC or $55/mo in other regions, per line with 10 GB of high-speed shareable data.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $5/mo in-store or for $20/mo online, for 24 months on select plans. Plus, get a $360 bill credit if you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 256GB. Certain conditions apply.

Ongoing deals:

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series and double your storage at no additional cost! Up to $240 in savings over 24 months, with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan, plus, get an additional up to $350 credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Get the Google Pixel 7 Series starting at $11.13/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device after 2 years.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 20GB in QC or $65/mo for 25GB in other regions.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50 GB/mo for $120/mo plus, for the first 3 months, pay only $10 for every 10 GB of data you use above this plan limit.

Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $1,000 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $60/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value) when you link your Rogers Connections Mastercard account to your Rogers postpaid account and eligible wireless plan.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

New deals:

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and save up to $833 with Bring-It-Back.

Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more. Enjoy 50GB for only $65 per month on a 2-year term with a TELUS Easy Payment plan.

Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month. Add Stream+ while activating or renewing any 5G+ or CAN-US plan and save $5 per month for 2 years.

Ongoing deals:



Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and double the memory for no extra cost.

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra and double the memory at no extra cost. Plus, save up to $760 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save up to $1,245 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Join the TELUS Privilege rewards program and you could win a VIP hockey night. The prize includes 2 tickets to the game in a super suite, until February 22, 2023. (QC only)

Save up to $1,180 on iPhone 14 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get up to $1,175 off the Galaxy Z Flip4 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Double your data for only $10 extra per month. Enjoy unlimited talk, text and get 40GB of high-speed data for $75 per month in QC or 50GB of high-speed data for $95 per month in other regions.

Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, get 15GB of data for only $40

For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15 percent of it back in points.

Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.

Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.

Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay

Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays

Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

New deals:

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on all talk, text & data 3G and 4G plans and 500MB bonus data with autopay on $25/mo plan.

Ongoing deals:

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan along with and one month’s fee in credit

Exclusive offer for Quebec : Get 8GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second anniversary date.

Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

New deals:

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model. Plus, get up to $350 off when you trade in an eligible device.

Ongoing deals:

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and double the memory at no extra cost.

Get 6 GB for $39/mo in QC when you bring your own phone.

Get a $50 Visa Prepaid card with $39/mo, $40/mo, $50/mo, $52/mo & $55/mo internet plans in QC.

Get 50% off on select Unlimited Internet plans. Based on a $40/mo credit on a 50 Mbps plan or a $45/mo credit on a 100 Mbps plan, for 12 months (ON).

Lunar New Year offer: Save $10/mo for 12 months on plans $55 or more when you bring your own phone.

Lunar New Year offer: Get 15GB in QC or 8GB in other regions, for $45/mo after a credit of $10/mo for 12 months, when you bring your own phone.

Get the Pixel 6a for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Now only $10/mo.

Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo in QC or from $33/mo in other regions.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/mo when you bring your own phone + a $50 Visa prepaid card (QC).

Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $73/mo. based on a monthly credit for 12 months (ON).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Purchase the Motorola Edge 2022 on Sweet Pay™ and receive a pair of Motorola Verve Buds 120 True Wireless Headset.

100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.

GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save an extra $10/mo for 12 months with all the Big Gig Unlimited Bring Your Own Device Plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 7GB of data for $30/mo. Includes $5/mo. credit for 24 months

Get an Unlimited plan with 20GB of Fast LTE data for $40/mo. Includes $10/mo. credit for 12 months.

Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. Includes a credit of $5/mo. for 12 months.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Stay connected wherever you are with unlimited Canada & U.S. talk, text, and data for as low as $65/mo.

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $5/month for 24 months when you select a totalSHARE Canada & U.S. or VIP 35 unlimited plan.

Save $10/mo. for 6 months on Talk + Text + Data 50 or Complete 95.

Get the infiNET 300 plan for as low as $69.95/mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless.

Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.

Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!

Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Eastlink Internet Security Services included in all Internet plans.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $50 credit.

Ongoing deals:

Family Share Unlimited Data plans and save up to $2160 over 24 months

Save up to $27.50/month per line versus the competition with Eastlink’s Unlimited Data plans.

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Save $10/month when you Bundle home services & Mobile. That’s a savings of $120/year!

Buy Mobile online and get a $50 welcome credit & free shipping

Get a $100 welcome credit when you order Internet online

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Change your mobile data plan anytime for free

Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.



Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.

Save $5/mo when you sign-up for an Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan with included roaming data.

Plans from $0/mo. Bring your device & number to Shaw Mobile for brighter savings.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and Fibre + Internet & Mobile and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Get 3 months free when you sign up for Apple TV+ and choose a TV bundle or add Shaw Stream to a Fibre+ Internet plan.

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 24 months free

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

New deals:

Get 8GB of bonus data for $35/mo. (includes 5GB bonus data)

Ongoing deals:

Get 8GB of bonus data for 8 months when you register for auto-top up with select plans

A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

