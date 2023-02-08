Apple 2nd and 3rd-Gen AirPods are up to 17 percent off today

Looking to escape the outside noise and settle in with your favourite music or audio book? That’s what February calls for and Amazon and Apple have teamed up for an early discount on AirPods:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $148 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $199 (save 13%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada