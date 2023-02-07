OnePlus teases foldable device at event

During the OnePlus 11 event, the company also teased a new foldable phone.

However, the company only released a teaser slide depicting foldable devices with a launch window of Q3 2023.

In theory, this could be another foldable device, but all signs point to a OnePlus smartphone. Previously, we’ve heard such names as the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip.

OnePlus’ foldable will likely look similar to the foldable handsets available at Oppo, like its Find N and the Find N2. OnePlus and Oppo share an R&D department, so it’s possible that the company will use its resources.

However, a OnePlus foldable can mean that Samsung and, reportedly, Google will have more competition in the Canadian foldable market.

At the OnePlus event, the company also showed off its new OnePlus Pad, OnePlus 11 and OnePlus TV, which you can learn more about here.

