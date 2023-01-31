Amazon discounts select TVs ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The 2023 Super Bowl LVII is approaching on February 12th, and Amazon has taken the time to slash prices of select TVs just in time for the big game.
Here are some of the deals:
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $548 (save 16%)
- Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $649 (save 19%)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $579.99 (save 12%)
- TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV for $547.99 (save 5%)
- TCL 75″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $1,097.99 (save 16%)
- Hisense 50U68H – 50″ Smart 4K ULED Google TV for $497.99 (save 17%)
- TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $1,197.99 (save 8%)
- TCL 55″ Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $847.99 (save 15%)
- Hisense 65A60GV – 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR10 VIDAA Smart TV for $529.99 (save 11%)
- Hisense 50A68H – 50 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV for $398 (save 15%)
- Hisense 40H55G – 40 inch Smart Full HD TV for $228.99 (save 15%)
- TCL 55″ 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $847.99 (Save 6%)
- Samsung 43″ AU8000 LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV for #498 (save 17%)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series for $1,298
- LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $1,097 (save 16%)
Source: Amazon Canada