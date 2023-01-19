fbpx
Deals

Nintendo third-party games are on sale until February

Games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 19, 20238:07 PM EST
0 comments

If you’re looking for Switch games, some third-party titles are available at a discounted price.

Games like Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and more are part of these multiple deals.

The Warner Bros. Games January Sale ends on February 5th and includes:

The Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale ends on January 31st and includes:

Ubisoft Lunar New Year ends on February 2nd and includes:

Image credit: Ubisoft

Comments