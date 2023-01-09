Steam sets new record with over 32 million concurrent online users

2023 is only a little over a week in, and Valve’s Steam is already breaking records.

The game distribution platform had a record-breaking weekend, surpassing its previous peak for concurrent online users. According to SteamDB, via The Verge, Steam hit 10,082,055 active in-game players and 32,186,301 concurrent online users on Saturday, January 7th.

Concurrent users are people who’ve logged into Steam, and have the application open on their PCs, but aren’t necessarily playing a game.

What’s more, in the 24 hours following the milestone, Steam had already set a new all-time peak of 33,078,963 concurrent online users, surpassing Saturday’s record by roughly one million users.

Steam’s trend of breaking concurrent online user records began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when people were stuck inside their homes with little to do. In March of 2020, Steam set a new all-time record for concurrent users at 20.3 million. By March 2022, that number had increased to 30 million.

Now, the record sits at 33.07 million.

The two most popular games on Steam during this record-breaking weekend were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2. Recent Among Us-like social deduction hit Goose Goose Duck took the third spot over the weekend, which reportedly had an all-time peak of 640,324 players.

Header image credit: Valve

Source:@SteamDB, Via: The Verge