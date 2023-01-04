fbpx
Deals

Up to 25 percent off Google Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and accessories

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jan 4, 20233:00 PM EST
0 comments

Google has taken some time to continue the discounts of some of its latest tech. If you’re interested in buying Android, or moving from iOS to Android, then check out the deals below.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments