Up to 25 percent off Google Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and accessories

Google has taken some time to continue the discounts of some of its latest tech. If you’re interested in buying Android, or moving from iOS to Android, then check out the deals below.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – Obsidian for $879 (save $200)
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — ‘Snow’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB — ‘Obsidian’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — ‘Lemongrass’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series — ‘Clearly White’ for $99 (save $21)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series — ‘Olive’ for $99 (save $40)
- Google Watch Active Band — ‘Obsidian’ for $51.97 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band — ‘Haze’ for $52.30 (save $19)
- Google Pixel 6a Case – Charcoal for $37.24 (save $2)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada