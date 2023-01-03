New GeForce Now RTX 4080 tier brings 240FPS gaming to the cloud

Even though it’s only been a little over a year since Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GeForce Now membership launched, the company is already replacing the membership tier with a better one.

Now that Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture RTX 4080 GPU is out, the company is phasing out the RTX 3080 GeForce Now tier in favour of a new ‘Ultimate’ subscription tier at the same price.

“GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs will deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to an individual user, which is more than 5x that of an Xbox Series X and nearly 1.75x over the previous-generation SuperPODs,” reads Nvidia’s news release about the upgrade.

Each member subscribed to the new tier gets access to a dedicated RTX 4080 GPU in the cloud, which offers a substantial performance boost over other GeForce Now subscription tiers.

The RTX 3080 GeForce Now tier allowed subscribers to game 1440p gaming at up to 120FPS on a Mac or PC, 4K HDR at 60FPS on Nvidia Shield and up to 120FPS on select Android devices. However, the new Ultimate tier gives users access to up to 240FPS. 4K gaming has been upgraded from 60FPS to 120 FPS, “while ultrawide monitors will be supported for the first time, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, including many popular variants such as 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080.”

All GeForce Now RTX 3080 member accounts will automatically be upgraded to the new Ultimate tier at no additional cost, with Upgraded GeForce RTX 4080 performance streaming from the new SuperPODs will be available in North America and Europe starting later this month.

The pricing for the new ultimate tier is the same as the RTX 3080 tier. It costs $24.99 per month, or $129.99 for six months.

Learn more about the new subscription tier here. In other Nvidia-related news, the company recently revealed it’s bringing its GeForce Now cloud-based gaming service to cars.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia