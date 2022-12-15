Tesla launches ‘Tesla Electric’ electricity retailer

Tesla has launched ‘Tesla Electric,’ an electricity retailer that will service Powerwall owners.

Tesla Electric lets Powerwall owners generate, use & export sustainable power to run their homes pic.twitter.com/JHZ48NSwUS — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

Available initially in some Texas markets, Tesla Electric will let your Powerwall automatically decide when to charge and when to sell electricity to the grid. Tesla says it will also help users meet their sustainability goals when importing electricity from the grid as it features energy from 100 percent renewable sources.

Really excited to ship this: Tesla Electric in Texas, a retail electricity offer with real time pricing for Solar and Powerwall exports. https://t.co/1H4bN0MR49 pic.twitter.com/JkKooCvl6k — Alex Guichet (@AlexGuichet) December 15, 2022

On Twitter, Alex Guichet, head of Tesla’s mobile app product, talked a bit more about Tesla Electric. “It’s a pretty competitive rate offer. It has a peak pricing structure, but Powerwall and Tesla Electric Mode are your buffers to avoid peak prices,” he wrote in a thread.

For now, Tesla Electric is only available by invitation to select customers in Texas, with availability in additional states on the way. It’s unclear if and when it might expand to other markets, such as Canada.

More information on Tesla Electric can be found here.

