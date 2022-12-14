Dell’s Boxing Week promotion discounts select laptops, PCs and monitors

Dell Canada has select products available at a discounted price for its Boxing Week promotion, alongside specific coupon codes for up to $100 off on laptops, computers and monitors as part of its ‘Days of Deals’ promotion.

Check out some of the deals below:

Laptops

Find all laptop deals here.

PCs

Find all PC deals here.

Monitors

Check out all monitor deals here.

Additionally, the company has a set of coupon codes that add savings to various items — you can check those out below:

$50off$1000PC – $50.00 off computers over $1000.00

$75off$1500PC – $75.00 off computers over $1500.00

$100off$2000PC – $100.00 off computers over $2000.00

$15OFF$199+ – $15.00 off products over $199.00

10%OFFMONITOR – 10% off select monitors

Find all of Dell’s Boxing Week and ‘Days of Deals’ discounts here.

Source: Dell