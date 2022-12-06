YouTube is adding Twitch-like custom emotes

YouTube is starting to roll out Twitch-like custom emotes, dubbed YouTube Emotes. These emotes can be used in the comment sections and during live chats. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube already allowed streamers to create their own reactions and emotes.

These emotes are focused on gaming, but YouTube indicates that more are coming.

Now, in YouTube’s emoji picker, you’ll see a list of YouTube Emotes below a channel’s own custom emotes. Also, like Twitch’s emotes, YouTube’s has specific names, so you can quickly type “:cat-orange-whistling:”

These gaming remotes were created by Abelle Hayford, Guy Field and Yujin Won.

Source: YouTube