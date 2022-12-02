Nintendo’s Switch OLED model is now $399 (save $50) on Amazon [Now sold out]

In a turn of events no one on the MobileSyrup team expected, Nintendo’s Switch OLED model is on sale for $50 off on Amazon.

The Red and Neon Joy-Con Edition of the home console-portable hybrid system is $399.99 on Amazon Canada. The White/Black Joy-Con Edition still costs $449.96.

While the latest version of Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid system features the same processor, battery life and output resolution as its predecessor, it features a higher-quality OLED display that measures in at 7-inches (which is a bit larger than the original Switch’s 6.2-inch screen). The OLED Switch also features a revamped dock with an ethernet port.

This is an excellent deal, so if you’re interested in buying the Switch OLED Model, you’ll need to move fast.

Read our full review of the Nintendo Switch OLED model here.

