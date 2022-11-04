Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack now available to stream

The Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iTunes Store, Apple Music and Deezer.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By' soundtrack is available this Friday, November 4 – feat. the lead single "Lift Me Up" from @rihanna, plus performances by @snowthaproduct featuring E-40, and more. Pre-save now: https://t.co/SWVqO92POh pic.twitter.com/iSM66oxAsQ — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 2, 2022

The soundtrack features music from Rihanna, her new song Lift Me Up, and performances from Snow Tha Product, Burna Boy, E40 and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, launches on November 11th in theatres across Canada. The film stars Angela Bassett, Dominque Thorne, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and more.

Source: @theblackpanther