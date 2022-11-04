Best Buy updates Black Friday pricing on gaming peripherals, wearables and smart home gadgets

Best Buy Canada has updated its ‘Black Friday Starts Now’ event with new products marked with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ badge.

The badge ensures that products listed as ‘Black Friday Price Now’ will be priced at the same price for the start of the actual Best Buy Black Friday Sale.

Check out the offers below:

Logitech M510 Wireless Laser Mouse – Black: $24.99 (save $20)

Logitech G502 Hero 25600 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Logitech G Pro Backlit Mechanical GX Blue Clicky Gaming Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $40)

SteelSeries Apex 3 Backlit Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $20)

HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Microphone – White: $149.99 (save $40)

ASUS C3 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $89.99 (save $39)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $169.99 (save $49)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – Charcoal: $34.99 (save $35)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $219.99 (save $80)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $60)

Alfred DB1W-A-BL Bluetooth Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge & Key: $139.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep – Orchid: $99.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Shadow Grey: $259.99 (save $140)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Petal: $129.99 (save $70)

Check out the ‘Black Friday Starts Now’ event page here. The products mentioned above are on sale starting today, Friday, November 4th, until Wednesday, November 9th.

