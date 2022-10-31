Ontario’s Phantom Compass teases new spooky Lovecraftian game for Halloween

St. Catharines, Ontario-based indie developer Phantom Compass has teased its next game to coincide with Halloween.

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much besides hinting at some of the eerie Lovecraft-inspired creatures the roguelite game will feature.

A title, platform(s) and release window were not revealed. For now, Phantom Compass says those interested in learning more can sign up for updates here.

Phantom Compass is best-known for the well-received Rollers of the Realm, which mixes RPG and pinball mechanics in a medieval setting.

Image credit: Phantom Compass