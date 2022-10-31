Fortnite collabs with Polo Ralph Lauren for in-game and real-life clothing

Fortnite has quite a few fashion industry collabs under its belt, from Balenciaga and Ferrari in-game clothing to Moncler skins, the game has never felt stale thanks to regular crossovers.

Now, Epic’s battle royale shooter is joining forces with American fashion company Ralph Lauren for real-world clothing and in-game items.

The new in-game skins are inspired by Ralph Lauren’s ‘1992 Stadium’ collection, with “iconic streetwear line infused with the worlds of auto-racing and aviation.” The skin set is being called the ‘Polo Stadium Collection Set,’ and includes new back blings and emotes as well.

The new collection set includes a ‘Stadium Hero ‘92’ player skin and a ‘Polo Prodigy’ outfit, both available in multiple colourways.

The set drops in the Fortnite item shop on November 5th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Additionally, Epic Games is hosting a ‘Polo Stadium Cup’ Cup on November 4th, which will award players who rank between 1st and 2,300th with the ‘Polo’ In-Game Cosmetic Bundle. You can find full tournament rules here.

Notably, to celebrate the partnership, Polo Ralph Lauren would also be releasing a physical ‘Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite Capsule.’ Drop #1 releases on November 2nd and contains apparel featuring a special Polo x Llama logo and custom embroidery, while drop #2 comes out later in December, and “contains apparel featuring the Polo x Llama logo and a Fortnite-ified take on Polo Stadium’s design elements.”

Learn more about the crossover here.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games