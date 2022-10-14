Twitter is working on a mention-limiting feature

Twitter is working on a new feature that allows you to limit who can mention in Twitter posts.

Found by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature lets users to toggle three different mention settings.

Anyone can mention you Only people you follow can mention you Turn mentions off completely

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Further, according to The Verge, Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi confirmed in a Tweet that the feature is currently in development, only to delete the Tweet later.

The new feature is sure to help users on the platform avoid unnecessary confrontations and make bullying less prevalent on the platform.

Other similar privacy-focused Twitter features include the ability to ‘Unmention’ yourself from conversations, and limiting who can reply to your Tweets.

Source: @wongmjane