Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Camera Battle (Video)

MobileSyrup’s Brad Bennett and I decided to pit the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro against each other in a head-to-head battle to see which device offers the better camera experience.

Obviously, like beauty, deciding what smartphone offers the better camera array is near impossible because it depends on your personal opinion, but below are a few facts about both smartphones’ cameras.

First, we started with the zoom prowess of both devices.

While there’s no definitive winner, the Pixel 7 Pro has the edge over the iPhone 14 Pro. Google’s flagship smartphone features a 5x zoom optical lens, while the iPhone 14 Pro only offers 3x zoom.

Following our zoom tests, we also tested the primary lens and ultra-wide lenses. Both handsets also use the ultra-wide lens for macro mode.

The iPhone 14 Pro uses a 12-megapixel camera for its primary shooter, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro uses a 50-megapixel sensor. Both devices snap great shots, so take a look at the video above to decide which you prefer.

When we switch gears to video, it’s obvious to me that the iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Cinematic Blur’ is much better than what’s available on the Pixel 7 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro’s Cinematic mode offers 4K resolution, you can adjust the effect, and it looks more like an actual movie. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, struggles with focusing on the subject, and the blur is overdramatic and processed.

Let us know in the comments below which photos and videos look best to you. To learn more about both handsets, check out our Pixel 7 Pro and our iPhone 14 Pro reviews.