Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October 2022

Xbox has announced two games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in October 2022.

Windbound (regularly $19.99) Available October 1st to 31st

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition (regularly $24.99) Available October 16th to November 15th

It’s worth noting that up until July, Xbox offered one or two Xbox 360 titles with Xbox Games with Gold. The titles could be played on the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. In July, the company announced that “we have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue.” At the time, Xbox said that Games with Gold will continue to feature “exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings” each month, which is what we’re getting in October.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month or $29.99/three months. Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox