Amazon Canada puts Nintendo Switch Lite on sale, plus offers $25 Gift Card

Nintendo’s Switch Lite, the smaller version of the Japanese gaming giant’s console that can’t connect to a television, is currently on sale on Amazon.
If you’re interested in buying one, you’ll be able to save a few bucks and also score a $25 gift card in the process.
- Switch Lite Turquoise + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $$250 (save $35)
- Switch Lite Yellow + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $264 (save $21)
- Switch Lite Coral + $25 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $254 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise for $225 (save 13%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow for $238 (save 8%)
The Switch Lite is the entry-level model in the Switch ecosystem. Rather than function as a handheld-console hybrid, the Switch Lite operates exclusively as a handheld. The device is smaller and more lightweight, and its buttons are built-in rather than removable Joy-Cons
Read our review of the Switch Lite here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon