Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset offers great audio at an expensive price

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 is an excellent high-end wireless gaming headset and a great choice for gamers seeking a richer, more detailed audio experience. It carries an expensive price tag, but the investment is worth it for the level of sound quality, software-based customization and overall performance you get in return.

The hardware is also durable and comfortable to wear, even for extended gaming sessions. The 700 Gen 2s sleek design also means it won’t look out of place when you’re not gaming. I’ve spent dozens of hours testing the 700 Gen Max 2 with several games, so let’s explore all the features that make the Stealth 700s a top pick for gamers and audiophiles alike.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Setup and Device Compatibility

Whether gaming on a single console or multiple platforms, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 are compatible with all modern consoles, PCs and many Bluetooth-enabled devices. Even though the 700 Gen 2 Max’s are officially licensed by Microsoft for the Xbox platform, they work great with the PlayStation 4 + 5, Nintendo Switch and PC, thanks to the included mini-USB transmitter.

The thumb drive emits a nearly lag-free 2.4GHz wireless signal that keeps up with all the on-screen action. What’s more impressive is that the device connects and pairs with the headset in seconds. No matter if you’re using the Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Nintendo Switch, the experience is seamless.

I was quite impressed when I first plugged it into my Xbox Series X. There were no drivers, no fiddling around with setup menus — the Stealth 700 is true “plug and play.”

Using Mobile and Bluetooth Devices

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 also works with a wide range of desktop, laptop and mobile devices as it packs Bluetooth 5.1, which is compatible with iOS, Android, PC and Mac hardware. In addition, you can download the mobile and desktop apps to fine-tune audio levels and remap buttons on the headset. I found the app experience straightforward and quite convenient on my iPhone, easily making adjustments on the fly. Syncing via Bluetooth is a little less intuitive than the “plug n’ play” USB method on gaming consoles, but it’s easily manageable once you get the hang of pairing with different devices.

Speaker Performance

The 700 Gen 2 Max packs 50mm “Nanoclear” speakers that deliver rich and detailed sound, bringing games, movies, and music to life. I tested the headset with various games, including first-person shooters, role-playing games and open-world adventure titles, and the speakers are consistent. I’m impressed with the level of detail and clarity they provided. In terms of pure audio quality, the 700 Gen 2 is one of the best gaming headsets I’ve ever used.

The headset offers distortion-free highs and booming full-body bass that you can feel. I could hear every little detail in the games I tested, and it made for an engaging experience. In Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, for example, I could easily pick up on enemy weapon reloads and footsteps. It made a big difference in being able to locate a for before they were even on-screen.

A Great Microphone for Game Chat

The “flip-to-mute” microphone also offers excellent performance, it’s clear and it picks up your voice well over a lot of ambient noise. The new mic is slightly larger than the previous iteration, offering greater sensitivity to sound. There’s also noise cancellation, so you won’t have to worry about background noise interfering with your gameplay. It’s not perfect, and the Gen 2 still picks up some background noise, but it accurately captures your in-person voice. The mic also features built-in monitoring, allowing you to hear your voice while chatting through the headset. This helps avoid shouting since it will enable you to hear yourself even over multiple voices.

One of my favourite Stealth 700 Gen 2 features is that mic arm conceals into the ear cup body when flipped up to mute. I found this adds a great deal to the device’s versatility as it could go outside the realm of just gaming at home. I was willing to wear it on my commute or out for walks because I didn’t need to contend with an unsightly mic arm. That said, the headset is still relatively large and can’t fold down flatter, resulting in it taking up ample space in your backpack or work bag.

Enhanced 40+ Hour Battery Life

Another area where the Stealth 700 Gen 2 shines is in its improved battery life. It boasts up to 40+ hours of use on a single charge, and the hardware lived up to that claim in my testing. I could go days at a time without charging them, going through several gaming sessions without having to worry. When you do need to recharge, the included high-speed USB-C gets you back into the game faster than ever. The new quick-charging feature offers eight hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging using the included USB-C cable. The addition of USB-C also means it was easier for me to complete software updates on both the Mac and PC platforms with the more modern USB interface.

In terms of build quality, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is rock-solid. It feels like a premium product and easily withstood the rigours of regular gaming sessions. It also survived a road trip with my family, along with extended use by an 8-year-old, for what it’s worth. It shows no signs of wear, or quality degradation even after dozens of hours of use. This is partly due to the “skeleton” of the headset, which is a sturdy yet flexible aluminum band. The headband is easily adjustable, so the headset takes minor tweaks to get it feeling great. Out of the box, it did feel very tight on my head, but after more use, the band and ear cups formed more to my head and were comfortable to use.

The ear cups are made of a black synthetic leather with memory foam cushioning that feels firm and cups your ear well. A layer of “Aerofit” cooling gel is lined into the ear cushion to help keep you cool, but I still found that the ear cups got hot after a while.

An Audio Control Centre Behind Your Ear

Another 700 Gen 2 element I like is the on-ear cup controls. Turtle Beach has managed to pack a lot of switches, buttons and indicators into the sleek design. I also found it easier to access the volume scroll wheel on the back of the ear cup than dangling elsewhere.

The headset features Turtle Beach’s patented “ProSpecs” glasses relief system with dual-foam ear cushions. This is softer foam in the section of the ear cushions that rests against your glasses. I mix my gaming time between contact lenses and eyeglasses and found both ways to play very comfortably. If you’re looking for a great-sounding and well-designed gaming headset, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a great option.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max colour options

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is available in two colours: ‘Black’ and ‘Cobalt Blue.’ The black model is more understated, while the blue model adds a pop of colour with stunning copper-coloured highlights. The reason I bring up the different colours is because the cobalt model is one of the most striking-looking pieces of audio hardware I’ve ever used. In terms of design, it’s a real head-turner. The copper accents are particularly eye-catching, adding a touch of luxury to the overall look. I’m happy to see more frilly-looking designs usurped by more sleek and mature-styled options.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a well-designed gaming headset that’s comfortable to wear for long periods. The ear cups are padded and fit snugly around your ears, and the headband is adjustable to find the perfect fit. I wore the headset for hours at a time, and I never experienced any significant discomfort but did feel my ears and head getting hot. The temperature of the device never spiked, I just found the synthetic leather-lined ear cups got hot. This is a minor nitpick, but it’s worth mentioning if you are sensitive to temperature.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a great high-end wireless gaming headset. It offers excellent audio quality, a great microphone, and impressive battery life. The only downsides are the price and ear cup heat issues, but it’s still a high-quality headset that I highly recommend.

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset is currently on sale for $139 at The Source (it regularly costs $199).

