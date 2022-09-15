fbpx
Gaming

PlayStation offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of ‘blockbuster’ games

Save on the likes of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 15, 20227:32 AM EDT
0 comments
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan vs Maul

PlayStation is once again running a ‘Blockbuster Games’ sale on its digital storefront, offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of big titles.

See below for some of the highlights:

The full list of Blockbuster Games deals can be found here. The sale runs until September 29th.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Comments