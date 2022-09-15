PlayStation offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of ‘blockbuster’ games

PlayStation is once again running a ‘Blockbuster Games’ sale on its digital storefront, offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of big titles.
See below for some of the highlights:
- The Dark Pictures Anthology — Triple Pack (includes Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes on PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle (includes the standard editions of Far Cry 3-6 on PS4/PS5) — $64.39 (regularly $194.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) — $53.28 (regularly $93.49)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5) — $46.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 3 Standard Edition (PS4/PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition (PS4) — $41.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5) — $33.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (includes Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Episode I Racer and Republic Commando on PS4) — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary (PS4) — $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS4/PS5) — $60.29 ($89.99)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered on PS4) — $21.39 (regularly $53.49)
The full list of Blockbuster Games deals can be found here. The sale runs until September 29th.
Image credit: Warner Bros.