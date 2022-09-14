fbpx
Xbox confirms several new Game Pass titles during ID@Xbox Fall Showcase

A couple of Canadian games were featured

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 14, 20223:00 PM EDT
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Xbox’s latest indie game-focused stream, the /twitchgaming: ID@Xbox Fall Showcase, has come to a close.

Over the course of the show, a variety of titles were featured, with several of them confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. See below for a round-up of all of the featured games. It’s important to note that some of the titles don’t yet have release dates; those that do are marked accordingly.

  • Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Gamera Game/GSQ Games) — Available now with Game Pass
  • The Big Con (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Born of Bread (WildArts Studio)
  • Call of the Wild: The Angler (Avalanche Studios) — Available now
  • Cities Skylines: Plazas & Promenades (Paradox Interactive) – Available now
  • Eville (Versus Evil) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (IllFonic, Inc.) — Pre-order available now
  • Homestead Arcana (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Let’s Cook Together 2 (Yellow Dot)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (Funcom) — Available now, coming to Game Pass on September 15th
  • Moonscars (Humble Games) — Coming to Game Pass on September 27th, 2022
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive)
  • Song of Iron 2 (Resting Relic)
  • Spiderheck (tinyBuild)
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Valheim (Coffee Stain Publishing) — Coming to Game Pass
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
  • Ynglet (Triple Topping) — Available now
  • You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano) — Available now with Game Pass

It’s worth noting that The Big Con was developed by Toronto’s Mighty Yell, while Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan was made by Montreal’s Manavoid Entertainment.

Image credit: Illfonic

