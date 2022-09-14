Xbox confirms several new Game Pass titles during ID@Xbox Fall Showcase

Xbox’s latest indie game-focused stream, the /twitchgaming: ID@Xbox Fall Showcase, has come to a close.
Over the course of the show, a variety of titles were featured, with several of them confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. See below for a round-up of all of the featured games. It’s important to note that some of the titles don’t yet have release dates; those that do are marked accordingly.
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Gamera Game/GSQ Games) — Available now with Game Pass
- The Big Con (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
- Born of Bread (WildArts Studio)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler (Avalanche Studios) — Available now
- Cities Skylines: Plazas & Promenades (Paradox Interactive) – Available now
- Eville (Versus Evil) — Coming to Game Pass
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (IllFonic, Inc.) — Pre-order available now
- Homestead Arcana (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
- Let’s Cook Together 2 (Yellow Dot)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Funcom) — Available now, coming to Game Pass on September 15th
- Moonscars (Humble Games) — Coming to Game Pass on September 27th, 2022
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
- Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive)
- Song of Iron 2 (Resting Relic)
- Spiderheck (tinyBuild)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games) — Coming to Game Pass
- Valheim (Coffee Stain Publishing) — Coming to Game Pass
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Games) — Coming to Game Pass
- Ynglet (Triple Topping) — Available now
- You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano) — Available now with Game Pass
It’s worth noting that The Big Con was developed by Toronto’s Mighty Yell, while Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan was made by Montreal’s Manavoid Entertainment.
Image credit: Illfonic