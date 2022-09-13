fbpx
Here’s everything shown off during PlayStation’s September State of Play

A new God of War: Ragnarok trailer was shown off alongside a special edition PS5 controller

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 13, 20226:33 PM EDT
God of War: Ragnarok tree

PlayStation held a new State of Play presentation on September 13th, showing off around a dozen games for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2.

See below for a breakdown of what was featured during the roughly 20-minute presentation:

Of these games, which are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: PlayStation

