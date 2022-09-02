Best Buy’s Labour Day sale is live now

Best Buy Canada’s Labour Day sale with wearables, PC peripherals, hard drives and smart home tech is on now, until Thursday, September 8th.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Smart home Tech

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $369.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat – Snow: $139.99 (save $19)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $69.99 (save $30)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – Black: $89.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $299.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $189.99 (save $50)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $39.99 (save $30)

Sengled A19 Bluetooth Mesh Smart LED Light Bulb – Multi-Colour: $14.99 (save $5)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Stainless Steel: $259.99 (save $69)

Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Satin Nickel: $299.99 (save $59)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 (300-600W Motor / 45km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – Black: $799.97 (save $200)

PC Tech

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD2000100): $89.99 (save $10)

Dell 8x External DVD/RW USB Slim Drive (429-AAUX): $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

ASUS ROG Gladius II 16000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $79.99 (save $50)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $179.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $40)

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo – Black: $29.99 (save $10)

HyperX SoloCast Gaming USB Condenser Microphone: $44.99 (save $23)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam: $89.99 (save $10)

ASUS C3 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $179.99 (save $70)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $99.99 (save $30)

Wearables

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $110)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: $159.99 (save $40)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

The Labour Day sale ends on Thursday, September 8th. Check out the sale page here.

Image credit: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.