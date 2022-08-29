New Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs leak, showing multiple shapes and styles

A new lineup of LED bulbs from Philips Hue has leaked. Based on what’s been uncovered, Philips Hue is due to release new smart lightbulbs in a variety of sizes and shapes.

The new product listing dubbed E27 Lightguide has been discovered via Amazon in Germany. The lineup appears to contain three new variations. Based on the listing, Philips Hue describes its Lightguide as such:

“Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs give off a bright, brilliantly coloured light that you can dim to the perfect level in millions of shades of colour and white to create the right mood in any room of your home. Philips Hue Lightguide LED bulbs feature a distinctive inner tube and a reflective, glossy finish that gives them a special light.”

The Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs are shown to have a clear glass body with a small light inside. As with other Philips Hue products, the bulbs support a wide variety of colour variations and hues of white light. Lightguide is said to support a maximum brightness of 500 lumens at 2,700 Kelvin.

In addition, the Lightguide supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit integrations. Through the use of the Smart Bridge accessory, the Lightguide bulbs can seamlessly be tied to your smart home and be controlled via an app or voice commands. Philips Hue is also supporting Bluetooth and Zigbee

Unfortunately, there are no concrete launch details available. Though the Amazon listing shows that the lights start at 75 euros (roughly $98 CAD), making them one of the company’s most expensive LED bulbs.

Image credit: HueBlog

Source: HueBlog via 9to5Mac