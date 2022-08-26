Best Buy’s early Labour Day sale is live now, with a bunch of home appliances, fitness gear, and computer peripherals on sale.
Check out some notable deals from the sale below:
Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)
Razer Viper 16000 DPI Gaming Mouse – Mercury: $49.99 (save $20)
Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard w/ MX Master 3S Wireless Darkfield Mouse & Palm Rest: $259.99 (save $50)
ASUS ROG Gladius II 16000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $79.99 (save $50)
Logitech G Pro Backlit Mechanical GX Blue Clicky Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 (save $10)
Corsair K100 Opto-Mechanical Linear Switch Gaming Keyboard: $269.99 (save $20)
Corsair Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX RGB Red Gaming Keyboard: $189.99 (save $40)
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo – Black: $29.99 (save $10)
HyperX QuadCast Gaming USB Microphone – Black/Red: $119.99 (save $30)
HyperX SoloCast Gaming USB Condenser Microphone: $44.99 (save $23)
Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam: $89.99 (save $10)
ASUS C3 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)
Microsoft Modern 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)
Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine – Silver: $499.99 (save $100)
Smeg 50’s Style Electric Kettle – 1.7L – Cream: $199.99 (save $50)
Blendtec Total Blender 2.6L 1500-Watts Countertop Blender – Black: $399.99 (save $200)
Ninja Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Kitchen System w/ 1500W Stand Blender, Food Processor Bowl & Cups: $199.99 (save $140)
Breville Sous Chef Food Processor – 12-Cup – 1000-Watt: $319.9 (save $80)
KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)
Bella Pro Flex Dual Zone Touchscreen Air Fryer – 8.5L (9QT) – Stainless Steel: $179.99 (save $170)
Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L/3.38QT – Black: $59.99 (save $90)
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0080HBK-NESE) – Black: $179.99 (save $20)
ProForm Trainer 9.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $999.97 (save $1,000)
ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $799.99 (save $700)
OKAI Neon ES20 Adult Electric Scooter (300-600W Motor / 40km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – White: $749.99 (save $150)
Zray X1-Rider 10’2″ Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard – Sky Blue/White: $299.99 (save $250)
Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard – Grey: $179.99 (save $80)
Check out the Labour Day sale page here.
Image credit: Best Buy