Best Buy’s early Labour Day sale is live now, with a bunch of home appliances, fitness gear, and computer peripherals on sale.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Razer Viper 16000 DPI Gaming Mouse – Mercury: $49.99 (save $20)

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard w/ MX Master 3S Wireless Darkfield Mouse & Palm Rest: $259.99 (save $50)

ASUS ROG Gladius II 16000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $79.99 (save $50)

Logitech G Pro Backlit Mechanical GX Blue Clicky Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 (save $10)

Corsair K100 Opto-Mechanical Linear Switch Gaming Keyboard: $269.99 (save $20)

Corsair Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX RGB Red Gaming Keyboard: $189.99 (save $40)

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo – Black: $29.99 (save $10)

HyperX QuadCast Gaming USB Microphone – Black/Red: $119.99 (save $30)

HyperX SoloCast Gaming USB Condenser Microphone: $44.99 (save $23)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam: $89.99 (save $10)

ASUS C3 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

Microsoft Modern 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine – Silver: $499.99 (save $100)

Smeg 50’s Style Electric Kettle – 1.7L – Cream: $199.99 (save $50)

Blendtec Total Blender 2.6L 1500-Watts Countertop Blender – Black: $399.99 (save $200)

Ninja Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Kitchen System w/ 1500W Stand Blender, Food Processor Bowl & Cups: $199.99 (save $140)

Breville Sous Chef Food Processor – 12-Cup – 1000-Watt: $319.9 (save $80)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)

Bella Pro Flex Dual Zone Touchscreen Air Fryer – 8.5L (9QT) – Stainless Steel: $179.99 (save $170)

Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L/3.38QT – Black: $59.99 (save $90)

WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0080HBK-NESE) – Black: $179.99 (save $20)

ProForm Trainer 9.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $999.97 (save $1,000)

ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $799.99 (save $700)

OKAI Neon ES20 Adult Electric Scooter (300-600W Motor / 40km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – White: $749.99 (save $150)

Zray X1-Rider 10’2″ Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard – Sky Blue/White: $299.99 (save $250)

Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard – Grey: $179.99 (save $80)

Check out the Labour Day sale page here.

