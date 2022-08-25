This flexible PC monitor is business and pleasure

Have you ever wanted a curved display for gaming and then a flat display for work? Well, Corsair has a new device that can do both.

This new monitor is called the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 and pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but this new monitor is the coolest display to grace a desktop in years. It’s also using an LG OLED panel, so in terms of colour and contrast, it should look phenomenal.

The interesting thing about this monitor is that you have to pull on handles attached to either side of the display and curve it yourself. You can see it in action in the video below, but be warned that they’re playing with prototypes and Corsair claims that the full production version will be less stiff.

One issue with this monitor is that it’s massive. It has a 45-inch 21:9 aspect ratio, making it almost TV-sized on your desk. As it’s a top-of-the-line product, it’s also pushing 240Hz and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

It’s unclear if this product will realease soon, but since it’s coming from Corsair there’s a chance that it will filter into the Canadian market at some point.

