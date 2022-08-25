Judiciary Committee to investigate claims of Twitter whistleblower at September 13 hearing

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko will appear in front of a Senate hearing in the U.S. next month.

Zatko, a former Twitter executive and hacker who’s now a cybersecurity expert, filed a 200-page complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging Twitter misled the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about security standards and covered up negligent security practices.

The Judiciary Committee hearing will take place on September 13th.

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns,” Senators Dick Durbin, committee chair, and Chuck Grassley said in a joint statement.

“If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world.”

Twitter fought back Zatko’s claims, stating allegations about the company’s privacy and data security practices are “riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context.”

Following Zatko’s allegations, the SEC also revealed details in its review of how Twitter calculates spam accounts on its platform. The review began a week before the allegations came to light.

Source: Dick Durbin’s office Via: Engadget