Meta resolves bug that shared celebrity posts across Facebook feeds

Users were quick to take advantage, sharing memes and cryptocurrency projects, before the problem was resolved

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Aug 24, 202210:55 AM EDT
Meta says it has resolved an issue that filled users’ Facebook feeds with posts from celebrity accounts.

According to The Verge, the main News Feed was “flooded with minor posts sent to pages for artists.” Some pages were dedicated to Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed,” Alexandru Voica, a Meta spokesperson, posted on Twitter.

The problem seems to have started at 2am ET, and only lasted a couple of hours before it was resolved.

But the carnage was done. The Verge reports users were quick to take action, sending memes to the celebrity pages knowing they’ll be shared. Donation links through PayPal and cryptocurrency projects were also promoted.

Source: The Verge, Meta

